Jessamine County nonprofit helps entrepreneurs get their start in business

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Jessamine County nonprofit wants to help more entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful businesses.

Officials with Acture said they want to make starting a business a little less intimidating by giving entrepreneurs the tools and support they need to succeed. Officials add the goal is to help entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes before investing too much time and money into a new idea.

"A lot of people will make most of their mistakes early on, and one of the things that we do is we really try to walk you through the process and bring you in with other people that have maybe they are a few steps ahead of where you're at," said president Don Skaggs. "Maybe they've avoided mistakes that you could likely make and it could literally save you thousands upon thousands of dollars."

The organization works with entrepreneurs from the idea stage through product launch and hopes its new facility will serve as a hub for innovation in Jessamine County.

In addition, the nonprofit provides office space, warehouse storage, and hands-on guidance for inventors and business owners.

Skaggs said that Acture serves entrepreneurs locally and across the country - and even across the world.

The nonprofit also hosts free monthly workshops and networking events for inventors and small business owners.

Sydney St. Claire is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wlex.tv