Jessamine County Schools feed 900 students during winter weather closure

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — When freezing temperatures forced Jessamine County schools to close this week, staff members braved the cold to ensure no student went hungry.

The district distributed more than 7,000 meals in just two hours Tuesday, serving 900 students who signed up for the emergency food program.

"We were expecting to have a group of students that needed food, but we were not expecting this, we had 900 students sign up," said Sara Crum, superintendent of Jessamine County Schools.

In Kentucky, one in six children don't always know where their next meal is coming from — a statistic that becomes reality whenever school isn't in session. More than half of Jessamine County students qualify for free or reduced meals, creating concern during winter days when school is closed.

"We have about 57% of students qualify for free or reduced meals, and that just brought a big concern during these winter days when school isn't in session," said Lee Ann Conner, child nutrition director.

When school isn't in session, federal funds for school meals go to waste because the district isn't reimbursed, according to Conner. Of course, the biggest loss is that kids go hungry.

With plans to reopen still uncertain, the child nutrition team leaped into action, packing food at 8 a.m. and organizing enough meals for four days. Each package contained four breakfasts and four lunches.

An army of volunteers made the meal pickup seamless, including cafeteria cooks, teachers, school resource officers and administrators. Even friends and neighbors pitched in.

Kelly Little picked up food for a friend stranded in Wilmore.

"I think it's great, especially with the weather, people can't get to the grocery store with such mayhem before the storm, so it's great they're offering options for people who couldn't get anything," Little said.

The school district even had bus drivers delivering food to families who couldn't make it to the school.

"This has just been very rewarding to see our team pull together for our kids," Crum said.

As families rolled through one after another, the message was clear: school isn't just a place for learning — it's the heartbeat of the community and the source of a reliable meal.

Jessamine County Schools will have a non-traditional instruction day Wednesday.