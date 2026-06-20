Jessamine County Sheriff's Office, NTSB investigating reported plane crash in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a reported plane crash in Nicholasville.

According to Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Grimes, the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington noted a plane off radar sending distress signals around 8:46 Saturday morning. The small plane ended up crashing in a farm off of Kentucky Route 169 between U.S. 27 and U.S. 68. in Jessamine County.

At this time, the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office cannot confirm if there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the plane crash.

According to a social media post by the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane that crashed was a CA6-WB.

An LEX News crew member is on-scene investigating the crash at this time.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.