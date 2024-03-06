Jessamine County unveils new severe weather warning system

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It is Severe Weather Awareness Week across Kentucky. As the state moves into March, officials in Jessamine County are putting the final touches on a brand new warning system.

"You never know when there's going to be severe weather, fire, flood threat, whatever could be an issue for you, even a power outage, that may require you to take action," said Johnny Adams, director of the Jessamine County Emergency Management Agency.

Adams is excited about a brand new warning system for severe weather in the county.

"It used to be we could only set them off from one location, our primary access point, our dispatch center," he said.

There are 15 of the new sirens, replacing their old 10-siren system. Once they're fully set up, a signal from the National Weather Service can trigger them automatically. Emergency management can also set them off remotely.

"The difference in this siren from what we've had in the past, this is an omnidirectional siren, so it means it provides sound in all directions at the same time," Adams said.

When agencies across Kentucky kicked off the Statewide Tornado Drill just after 10:00 Wednesday morning, Jessamine County sounded all 15 sirens simultaneously for the first time.

Even with the system's improvements, Adams said it's important that people aren't completely reliant on it.

"They are an important tool and a great resource for our community, but they're not the best and primary source of notification. We always encourage, especially indoors, with modern homes and insulated structures to have a NOAA weather radio in addition to mobile weather apps and following your local media as well," Adams said.

However you get your information, they just want to be sure you're ready to act.