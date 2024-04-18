Job fair offers second chances, breaks down employment barriers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Finding the right job is already tough, but it's even harder when you have a criminal record or are facing other challenges, like homelessness or gaps on a resume.

But Thursday, a job fair in Lexington was geared toward people with barriers to employment. It was part of a Nationwide Day of Second Chances.

Around 100 people visited the Nathaniel Mission for the event, which was a partnership between the Bluegrass Community Church and the non-profit Better Together.

The fair offered job coaching sessions, resume reviews, and free haircuts and clothing. Organizers say some people even got an interview or job offer on the spot. But above all, they say a job fair like this provides hope.

"Providing folks with jobs gives a sense of purpose," said Greg Judd. "You get a sense of purpose, you get a sense of hope. Once hope is restored for the community, you can see it flourish."

"People who have been on the streets, they're overcomers and entrepreneurs without even realizing it," said Jessica Braemer with Better Together. "And so coming here, you're greeted, you're loved on, you're offered not just coffee and food but time."

If you missed the job fair, you can still access resources at bettertogetherus.org.