Job seekers looking to find a match at the LFUCG Career Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Barely ten minutes had passed, and the first-of-its-kind LFUCG Career Fair was packed with job seekers inside the Marksbury Family Library Branch.

“This fair is about bringing people out in hopes of learning more about LFUCG as a whole and like many companies we have quite a few openings,” said Arthur Lucas.

Lucas is the Diversity Officer for the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government and says the 8 years he’s spent with the city have been the best of his 40-year career.

Job seekers were able to meet with potential employers who were set up at different stations inside the library based on the organization, or department of government they represent.

“We have police, fire, corrections, E-911, we also have social services, youth services, the family care center, and we have automotive for our fleet services,” Lucas said, before rattling off several more areas of government where the city is looking to fill openings.

“When you have so many options in your face maybe it can be overwhelming, but for me it helped,” Malcolm Miller said after leaving the fair with some new ideas about his employment options.

Lucas didn’t specify exactly how many positions the city is looking to fill. He did, however, run into a job seeker who was concerned that his age might play a role, but inside here, we’re told that was irrelevant.

“This is open to all people. As long as you're available to work that's what we're looking for. We're not thinking about people's age,” Lucas stated.

Lucas asked for all job seekers, and those potential employers who spoke with them, to fill out a survey about the career fair. If it goes well today, he’s hopeful that it will become an annual event.

“We're going to track the number of participants who come today and then discuss if this is something we need to do going forward,” Lucas said.

Based off the first 10 minutes, it certainly looked as though it’ll be a need in the future.