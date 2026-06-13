Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Johnson County Sheriff's Office searching for man last seen in Paintsville

Photo of Nicholas Michael Fuller
Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Photo of Nicholas Michael Fuller
Photo of Nicholas Michael Fuller
Posted
and last updated

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in Paintsville, Kentucky earlier this week, according to a social media post.

The missing man has been identified by authorities as Nicholas Michael Fuller. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office did provide a photo of Fuller (as seen above), however it is an older photo of him.

Residents with information on Fuller's whereabouts are asked to contact Paintsville-Johnson County 911Dispatch at (606) 789-4221 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18