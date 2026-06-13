Johnson County Sheriff's Office searching for man last seen in Paintsville

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in Paintsville, Kentucky earlier this week, according to a social media post.

The missing man has been identified by authorities as Nicholas Michael Fuller. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office did provide a photo of Fuller (as seen above), however it is an older photo of him.

Residents with information on Fuller's whereabouts are asked to contact Paintsville-Johnson County 911Dispatch at (606) 789-4221 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.