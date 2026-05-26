Jordan Morgan's family testifies as sentencing for Shannon Gilday begins

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sentencing phase is underway for Shannon Gilday, who was convicted of murdering Jordan Morgan during a 2022 home invasion.

Gilday was found guilty but mentally ill for murder and burglary, along with three counts of attempted murder. He will receive mental health treatment while serving his time and could face life in prison. The jury will determine a punishment recommendation and whether sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Crime Jury finds Gilday guilty but mentally ill in murder of KY lawmaker's daughter Web Staff

During the sentencing phase, jurors hear additional evidence — including prior convictions and emotional testimony from victims — to help determine the punishment.

Jordan's father, C. Wesley Morgan, a former lawmaker who was also shot during the home invasion, gave emotional testimony recounting the painful details of a life cut short. Jordan Morgan was a young attorney who had started a new job only one week before she was murdered on February 22, 2022.

Morgan said he looked forward to watching her grow professionally and personally, and someday watching his daughter become a mom.

"You've never experienced such terror that there is in your whole life than when somebody breaks into your house and is armed with an AR-15 and is trying to kill every member of the family," Morgan said.

Morgan learned his daughter had been struck by gunfire 25 times. It's a detail that still shakes him.

"When I saw her in the casket, you have no idea what that was like…to see your child in there dead, and I didn't have any idea how horrible her death was," Morgan said.

Calling Jordan his "baby," Morgan said life since her death has been unbearable.

"When I'd go to bed at night, all I could do was see Jordan at night, and when I'd wake up in the morning it would be the same thing, and it was just trying on my mind so hard," Morgan said.

Since the night of the home invasion, Morgan said he has needed anxiety medication. He has scars from gunshot wounds to the arm and hip and now carries a firearm wherever he goes.

Jordan's stepmother, Lindsey Morgan, also testified about the lasting emotional toll.

"It's nerve-wracking, even just being, driving down Willis Branch Road…it's nerve-wracking," Lindsey Morgan said. "You just, you feel guilty anymore just going and doing things because she's not there to enjoy it with you anymore," Lindsey Morgan said.

The defense is scheduled to present its case Wednesday before the jury decides Gilday's punishment.