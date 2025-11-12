'Joy Trees' bringing holiday cheer to central Kentucky children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Throughout the week, CASA of Lexington is going through some central Kentucky counties to light up their Christmas trees. Known as ‘Joy Trees,’ the group hopes to help provide much-needed joy to children going through difficult times.

“We get to see from the 600+ children we're serving every year things that they could use,” said Melynda Jamison, executive director of CASA of Lexington.

The group works with abused and neglected children who are in the family court system. At the tree in Lexington, community members circle around, picking envelopes that have names on them.

“Today is a happy day because these children on the tree have included a list of things they need and want for this holiday season,” Jamison said.

Some people picked up one envelope, others pulled multiple off of the tree. Each envelope has the opportunity to become a memory for a local child, as community members who choose the names will be able to go purchase items for the kids.

“We had one little girl that when we asked her what she wanted, she said, ‘I don't care, something new. I've never owned something new,’” Jamison shared. “We've had a kid ask for a horse, real, and it was so neat because a horse farm here in central Kentucky said we'd like to invite that child and their siblings out to meet a real horse. “Whoever selected their name from the largest stuffed horse you have ever seen.”

So many stories like these are waiting to be written. The Lexington tree started with 195 names, but CASA of Lexington also serves the surrounding counties. Jamison estimates they have around 500 names spread throughout Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Scott, Garrard, Jessamine, and Lincoln Counties.

If you would like to get involved in this project this holiday season, you can find more information at casaoflexington.org/joytree.