Jubilee Jobs BBQ event helps local job seekers who need assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You could see the look of hope in their eyes outside Lexington’s Isaiah House on Friday, and you didn’t have to look very far or for very long to see it.

Jubilee Jobs held its annual Back to Work BBQ to connect employers around the city with those seeking employment but have some obstacles standing in the way.

“Whether it’s coming out of incarceration, overcoming addiction, or those that lack marketable skills or education, or those who have gaps on their resume', because maybe they were taking care of kids, or sick parents,” Jubilee Jobs CEO Mason King explained.

The rate of recidivism is substantially lower when the structure and a paycheck from a job are in place.

“We know employment is the #1 determinant of recidivism so the statistics are clear; if Jubilee Jobs can get them employment, they're going to stay out of jail and rebuild their lives,” Mr. King said.

Free haircuts were offered here today, along with that BBQ lunch and some employers conducted interviews on-site. Others offered a friendly face and information on how to proceed with the hiring process.

“I have gotten an interview from an event like this that has transformed into them being hired,” Claire Cox with New Vista Health said.

Due to the sensitive nature of New Vista’s business, they can’t hire anyone on the spot, but other employers are able to do that here, and King has seen it happen.

“Last year we had individuals who secured a job on-site because they had open interviews. They heard the words, 'you're hired' while they were here at the Back to Work BBQ,” he said.

Those who didn’t hear those words today could soon. King knows that to be a fact too.

“We’ve got over 600 people employed last year alone. We’re seeing incredible success rates. People just need to know that you’re worthy of a second chance and just because you’ve had a difficult yesterday, doesn’t mean your tomorrow is hopeless,” said King.

That’s why they came here. It’s probably why you could see that look on their faces.

“I get to see hope in people who, it’s been a long time since they hoped,” King added.

*If you weren’t able to attend today’s Back to Work BBQ, or know someone who could benefit from Jubilee Jobs, click here: Apply Now – Jubilee Jobs