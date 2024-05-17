Watch Now
Judge denies lowering bond for man charged in deadly DUI crash

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:12:49-04

(LEX 18) — A judge has denied Ronald Smith's request for his bond to be lowered after he appeared in court in connection to a DUI crash that killed one person.

In addition to requesting that his bond be lowered, Smith's attorney also asked the judge to consider home monitoring, which was also denied.

Smith's bond remains at $5,000 in full cash.

His hearing has been continued until June 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Smith is accused of driving drunk and hitting a car head-on in a crash that occurred on Winchester Road around 11 p.m. on May 10. That crash killed 54-year-old Billy Williamson. Smith has not been charged yet in connection with Williamson's death, but prosecutors did say in court on Friday that more charges are likely coming in the case.

