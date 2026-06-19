Judge executive: Multiple hospitalized after mass illness event at Wayne County senior center

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Wayne County Judge Executive Scott Gehring is reporting that multiple elderly individuals were sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after a mass illness event at the Wayne County Senior Citizen's Center.

According to Gehring, Monticello-Wayne County 911 was contacted around 12 p.m. Thursday about an incident involving multiple individuals experiencing dizziness, weakness, and nausea. First responders from Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Emergency Management, the Monticello Police Department, and the Monticello Fire Department arrived shortly after the call and began a hazard assessment.

Gehring reports that at this time, the cause has not been confirmed. As a precaution, the senior citizen's center has been secured "while environmental monitoring and air quality testing" are being conducted by officials.

No fatalities have been reported from the incident. The Monticello Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and Wayne County Emergency Management are investigating the event, according to Gehring.

"Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone in and around the affected area,” said Gehring.

“We are working closely with fire, EMS, law enforcement, and public health officials to determine the source of the incident," said Bubby Corder, the Wayne County emergency management director.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.