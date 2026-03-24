Judge finds former Kentucky Governor Bevin in contempt of court over financial records

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jefferson County family court judge found former Kentucky Governor Matthew Bevin in contempt of court for failing to provide complete financial records, threatening him with up to 180 days in jail.

Judge Angela J. Johnson granted the contempt order, requiring Bevin to appear in person for a sentencing hearing at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bevin can avoid sanctions by providing unredacted financial documents by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the order read.

"Failure to purge will result in sanctions, including fines, attorney fee awards, and a sentence of incarceration of up to one hundred eighty (180) days," Johnson said.

The contempt finding stems from a March 10 order requiring Matthew and Glenna Bevin to provide complete financial disclosures to intervening petitioner Jonah Bevin for child support calculations.

Covering Kentucky Emergency contempt motion filed against former KY Governor by his adopted son Web Staff

Glenna complied with the order by providing her disclosures with only one redaction for her current residential address, according to the order. Matthew missed the 48-hour deadline and submitted incomplete, redacted documents a day late.

The order stated Matthew failed to provide supporting documentation showing income from eight business interests, including his 31% ownership stake in a medical technology company called Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC.

Matthew argued the 48-hour deadline was unreasonable and made compliance impossible.

Judge Johnson called the argument disingenuous, noting Matthew had been on notice to provide the information for more than nine months.

"Not only has he actively worked to conceal his finances from the Court and Jonah, but he has also intentionally misrepresented the Court's statements on the record," Johnson said.

The judge also stated Matthew provided false testimony during a March 20 hearing and continuously spoke over the court.

Court records show that an order of arrest was entered on Tuesday.