Judge says Kim Davis failed to disclose assets amid efforts to collect $565K judgment

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A federal judge says former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis failed to fully disclose her assets as two men seek to collect more than $565,000 in judgments, attorneys' fees and costs stemming from her refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

According to court records, Davis previously claimed she owned no real estate and had not made any significant property transfers.

However, the judge said records show Davis received a 50% interest in property through an inheritance from her mother's estate and later transferred interests in three properties to family members.

The judge has ordered Davis to provide complete information about her assets and explain why she should not face sanctions for failing to disclose the property interests.

The court denied a request to hold Davis in contempt.

The dispute is part of ongoing efforts to collect judgments and costs related to Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples while serving as Rowan County clerk.

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