All lanes of SB I-75 near 49MM in Laurel County shut down due to police activity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — All southbound lanes of I-75 near the 49-mile marker in Laurel County are currently shut down due to an active police scene, KYTC said in a post to social media Monday evening.

KYTC reports that the road is expected to be closed for two hours, and drivers are being detoured off the interstate onto US-25. From there, they can reenter I-75 southbound at Exit 38.

The agency says the scene is located near the 46-mile marker.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and seek alternative routes when possible.

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