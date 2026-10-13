Junction City mayor denies using racial slur in video circulating on social media

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A video circulating on social media has become a focal point in Junction City's mayoral race, with some community members alleging Mayor Jim Douglas used a racial slur when referring to Boyle County Deputy Sheriff Charlie Parks.

Douglas, who has served as mayor for 18 years and is seeking re-election, faces three challengers in the upcoming election.

The controversy surfaced publicly during last week's Junction City City Council meeting when Council Member David Stevens asked Douglas about a video that had been shared online and sent to community members.

During the exchange, Stevens questioned the mayor about allegations that he used a racial slur directed at Parks, a well-known member of the community and a school resource officer.

LEX News reviewed the audio recording but is not airing it.

Douglas denied making the remark.

"All of that is a bunch of crap," he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

When asked about the recording, Douglas acknowledged that some listeners may believe he used the slur but maintained that he did not.

"I know what wasn't said," Douglas said. "I did not."

When asked what he believed he had said in the recording, Douglas said he could not remember.

"It's been a year ago," he said. "I don't know what was said."

Douglas also described the controversy as political.

Parks declined an interview request but shared a statement on Facebook. He said he has heard the slur many times during his 48 years in law enforcement and thanked community members for their support.

Council member Brittany Coffman said she found the video troubling.

"I have seen the video and it is abhorrent and it is disrespectful and it is disgusting," she said.

She also said elected leaders should be held to a higher standard.

"We have no room in this town for anyone that is a leader that uses any sort of racial slur, whether that comes from the mayor, any council members, or anyone," Coffman said.

Douglas pointed to his longtime friendship with Parks in defending himself against the allegations.

"Me and Charlie Parks has been good friends for years," Douglas said. "I've got a mixed granddaughter that I think the world of. I wouldn't say something like that."

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