Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting on Bainbridge Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged following a shooting that injured one woman on Bainbridge Court on April 26.

According to a release, the juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving a stolen firearm, and first-offense possession of a handgun by a minor.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Bainbridge Court and resulted in a woman going to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Lexington Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the case to call them at 859-258-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be sent to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or sent in online. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

