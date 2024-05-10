Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting on Bainbridge Court

Lexington police.jpg
LEX 18
Lexington police.jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 13:00:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged following a shooting that injured one woman on Bainbridge Court on April 26.

According to a release, the juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving a stolen firearm, and first-offense possession of a handgun by a minor.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Bainbridge Court and resulted in a woman going to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Lexington Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the case to call them at 859-258-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be sent to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or sent in online. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18