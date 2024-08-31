Juvenile dead following two-vehicle collision along the Bluegrass Parkway

NELSON CO., Ky (LEX 18) — A juvenile has died following a two-vehicle collision along the Bluegrass Parkway on Friday evening.

According to a Kentucky State Police press release, the collision took place near mile marker 13 along the parkway. KSP came upon the collision at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male was traveling westbound along the parkway when he crossed the median into the path of a vehicle operated by 41-year-old Patrick Reed traveling eastbound.

The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office. Reed, along with two passengers, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, the section of the roadway was closed for several hours to allow the collision to be reconstructed.

The collision remains under investigation.