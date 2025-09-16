Juvenile student in custody following reported potential threat in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Prestonsburg Police Department reported that a juvenile student was taken into custody following an investigation regarding a reported potential threat on Tuesday.

Officials reported that the Prestonsburg High School administration was alerted about a potential threat, leading to a school lockdown while police responded to the campus.

Following an investigation, police reported that the situation was resolved and the lockdown was lifted. All students and staff have been reported safe.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police reported that a juvenile student was taken into custody. Police added that a weapon was not found on school grounds and no injuries were reported.