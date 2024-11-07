K9 officer recognized as Frankfort Police Department Officer of the Month for October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911 announced it's K9 Officer of the Month for October on Thursday.

The department named K9 Officer Tony Catania as the officer of the month after he was nominated by his fellow officers for "his outstanding attitude and work ethic," the department said.

A post from the department highlighted Catania's successes, including his quick response to a home invasion, the protection of a young victim, and his life-saving CPR performance.

"His dedication to both his K9 partner and the people of Frankfort truly makes a difference. Thank you Officer Catania for your service!," the post concluded.