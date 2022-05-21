Watch
Katy Perry made a stop to see some special animals at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — Pop singer Katy Perry took some time out with some animal friends back in April.

Perry took a trip to the Louisville Zoo and got to encounter some of the animals from the penguin and sloth exhibit.

Perry also took a trip through the zoo's "Wild Lights" exhibit.

The pop singer and "American Idol" judge has been living in Kentucky for around a month.

