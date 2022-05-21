Katy Perry made a stop to see some special animals at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — Pop singer Katy Perry took some time out with some animal friends back in April.

We're star-struck! @katyperry visited the Louisville Zoo while she was in town. Our little penguin, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian, got an upclose encounter.

Katy also took a stroll through Wild Lights! If you visited in April, you may have been walking along with a true pop icon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/9y7suvgyTb — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) May 21, 2022

Perry took a trip to the Louisville Zoo and got to encounter some of the animals from the penguin and sloth exhibit.

Perry also took a trip through the zoo's "Wild Lights" exhibit.

The pop singer and "American Idol" judge has been living in Kentucky for around a month.