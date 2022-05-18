Watch
Katy Perry reveals she's been living in Kentucky, calls it 'an amazing experience'

Posted at 11:29 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 11:30:20-04

(LEX 18) — Pop singer and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry says she's been living in Kentucky for almost a month and referred to it as an "amazing experience."

In an interview on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast, Perry talked about living outside of the Hollywood bubble.

"It reminds you that Hollywood is not America, and you need to remember that because I think you can understand people better," said Perry.

Perry's fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, is currently filming a movie in Henry County. She's been staying there with him along with their daughter.

