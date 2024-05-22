Kearney looking ahead after heated race for Commonwealth's Attorney of Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties

(LEX 18) — Newly-elected Kelli Kearney is looking ahead after a heated race for Commonwealth's Attorney of Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties.

Candidates Keith Eardley, Sharon Muse Johnson and Kelli Kearney put up signs all over the areas within the 14th judicial district.

The signage itself has garnered attention after Muse Johnson was sued by Kearney over the wording used in campaign materials.

The dispute stemmed from each candidate's endorsement from different FOP lodges.

Ultimately, the case was dismissed, but the race has more layers than some campaign signs and subsequent lawsuits.

On Wednesday, Kearney spent much of the day taking down her signs.

"It's been a long few months working full time, campaigning, having kids," said Kearney.

The day after her win, her main emotion is relief.

"It's been a lot but it's definitely been worth it because we felt like the circuit needed a change," said Kearney.

She won by 12 percentage points or around 900 votes.

"It means a lot that I won all three counties. That speaks volumes to me that they recognized that I was the best candidate for the job," Kearney said.

In between stops she also took time to support law enforcement at the Caleb Conley Memorial Cookout. Kearney worked with Conley in the county attorney's office. She says working with officers and deputies will be a priority when she takes office.

"I really want them to know that I respect them and have a good working relationship," said Kearney.

Although her first day is months away in January, Kearney plans to start working on getting staff lined up and talking to the prosecutor's advisory council about her budget.