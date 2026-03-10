Keeneland announces ticket options and packages for 2026 Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ticket options and hospitality packages have been now announced for the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, set to be hosted at Keeneland on October 30 and 31.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public starting on April 21 at noon, but the public is now able to look at options and pricing here ahead of the sale. Fans are also encouraged to sign up for more ticket information here, as demand is expected to be high.

Fans interesting in purchasing tickets are required to have a SeatGeek account ahead of doing so; no tickets will be sold on site.

"The 43rd running of the World Championships will feature 14 Grade 1 races and a robust undercard as part of a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, showcasing the world's best horses, owners, breeders, trainers, and jockeys," Keeneland said in a release. "Located in the Horse Capital of the World, Keeneland is surrounded by outstanding attractions such as the nation’s leading Thoroughbred farms, award-winning cuisine, and luxurious hotels."

Multiple reserved seating options, as well as seats trackside, are available for the event. Single day tickets begin at $85 for Friday and $159 for Saturday, with two-day packages starting at $244. Two-day dining packages are also available for purchase.

“Keeneland is thrilled to welcome the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships back to Central Kentucky,” said Shannon Arvin, president and CEO of Keeneland, in the release. “Central Kentucky is the heart of the Thoroughbred industry, and hosting the Breeders’ Cup gives us the chance to share world-class racing and the warmth of Keeneland hospitality with fans from around the globe. It’s an incredible celebration of the sport, the horses and the people who make it all possible.”

Find more about the 2026 Breeders' Cup here.