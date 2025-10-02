Keeneland Fall Meet begins Friday, officials ready to debut improved venue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2025 Keeneland Fall Meet is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and after 20 months of construction, track officials are ready to debut some of the new amenities.

“We are excited to unveil phase-1 of our construction project,” said Christa Marrillia, the track’s Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer.

“We have repositioned the stalls for the horses, they're going to be along the east side as opposed to the far end. The jockeys will walk up through the saddling stalls, so get your camera out, it’ll be a photo moment,” Marrillia said.

The redesigned paddock also includes a bigger viewing area for fans. They’ve also made a change to the Winner’s Circle following all Stakes races.

“Historically, our connection and the winning horse would cross over the dirt course and do those presentations on the turf course. So, the Stakes Winner’s Circle allows us to bring the winning horse, from the stakes races, back into the paddock where they can be surrounded by the fans,” Marrillia explained.

“As fans come, they will see a lot of improvements and a lore more space. The viewing experience is unparalleled,” she added.

The main addition, the large building that’s been rising from the east side of the venue since January of 2024, is almost finished but won’t be ready for fans until the Spring Meet of 2026 in April. It’ll include dining options and a rooftop bar among other things. For now, it’s just nice to look at, while enhancing the main entrance into the facility.

“It is a fitting front door for Keeneland so that is something fans will experience this fall,” Marrillia explained.

Over just the first three days there will 11 Stakes races, with eight “win and you’re in” ramifications for November’s Breeders’ Cup in California.

“Fall Stars Weekend is going to feel like a Breeders’ Cup,” Marrillia said.

Notably, Keeneland will again host the Breeders’ Cup next November.

