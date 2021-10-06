Keeneland Fall Meet set to open with attendance restriction of 20,000 daily

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland officials didn’t plan on having to do it, but it is what it is. When racing begins this Friday at the 2021 fall meet, only 20,000 spectators will be allowed inside.

“As we looked at the operations on our grounds and staffing challenges that everyone is facing, we wanted to make sure we could deliver on that (Keeneland) experience, and no one wants to come here and wait in line for hours,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, the track’s Director of Patron Experience.

LEX 18

While having a packed house seemed promising a few months ago, things went south in that regard as the Delta Variant began to spread. Keeneland officials hope the attendance limit will lessen wait times at concession stands and betting windows while affording those inside more space to spread out.

Other traditions will remain, however, including the big tailgate parties on “the hill.”

LEX 18

“We are so excited to have the hill back open, and you can wager from the hill, or through the Keeneland select account,” Heissenbuttel added.

Heissenbuttel said that while walk-up ticket sales are still allowed, they aren’t encouraged this month, because if you arrive once the venue has reached its 20,000 limit you could get turned away.

The meet begins on Friday, October 8. There is no racing on Mondays or Tuesdays during the entire meet, and the last day of racing will be on October 30.