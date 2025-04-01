Keeneland on weather alert ahead of Spring Meet weekend opening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland 's 15-day Spring Meet is set to open on Friday, however, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the area this weekend, possibly prompting an opening day delay.

Keeneland officials posted on Instagram stories that Keeneland is monitoring the weather forecast.

The story also stated, "our top priority remains the safety of our horses, participants, and patrons." Notably, Keeneland will provide event updates on it's website.

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you to Keeneland," the story concluded.

Keeneland previously announced that its Spring Meet will run from April 4-25.