Keeneland plants cherry trees in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Keeneland planted six cherry trees—three on either side of the infield tote board—in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A lifelong horsewoman, Queen Elizabeth II attended the races at Keeneland on October 11, 1984, for the inaugural running of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, for which she presented the trophy.

Keeneland will celebrate the 39th running of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1), now presented by Dixiana and worth $600,000, on Saturday.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an unmatched horsewoman and a tremendous patron of Thoroughbred racing,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We were fortunate to have welcomed The Queen to Keeneland and Central Kentucky, and her visits to the Bluegrass created a lasting connection. We are honored to pay tribute to her racing legacy.”

The Queen passed away September 8.