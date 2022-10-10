Keeneland prepares for upcoming Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- Keeneland has just started its fall meet which will run through October 29, but it continues to prepare for the Breeders' Cup which is just around the corner. This year's Breeders' Cup at Keeneland will run from November 4 to 5.

The 2022 Breeders' Cup is coming up next month. It's something that president and CEO president, Drew Fleming, says has a little bit of everything.

"We have 14 races in different divisions -- long and short distance, male and female, young and old and dirt and turf course. And it's the two richest days of racing worth $31 million in purses and awards,” says Fleming.

Fleming says the cup was last held at Keeneland in 2020 without any fans because of the pandemic. This year is a chance for Keeneland and Lexington to fully enjoy the races.

Fleming says, "So we came back two years later in 2022, and are offering the fans similar seats that they'd purchased in 2020, but it’s also fair to the local businesses, hotels, and the horse capital of the world, because we wanted to put on a show in its full glory."

The Breeders’ Cup CEO and president says this isn't just a two day event that fans can enjoy -- but there are opportunities to come out all week long.

He says, "There's something for everybody and we have ticket packages that start for $75 for a general admission pass for Friday all the way up to $1,800 for a very fine dining experience. And that's kind of the fun part about our job is that at all price points there's something that...for everybody and it will truly be an international best of class experience."

Fleming says tickets are selling fast he says this is a great excuse to get dressed up, have some fun, and enjoy the sport of horse racing.

"I mean it's truly world class international event. We will have the best horses from all over the globe and the world is coming to Lexington, Kentucky in short order...you have to come to this event." Before the dust settles on the fall meet Keeneland is continuing to prepare for this championship event