Keeneland Spring Meet opens April 8-29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet opens Friday, April 8 and runs through Friday, April 29.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and races begin at 1 p.m. each day except for April 9 (Toyota Blue Grass Day) and April 29 (closing day of the season) when first post is 12:30 p.m. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays, and Easter Sunday, April 17.

Keeneland will begin its April Horses of Racing Age Sale in the Sales Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. April 29, following the races.

Know before you go



Keeneland has launched a new Patron Experience Guide.

General Admission, Reserved Seat, and Dining tickets must be pre-purchased online through Keeneland’s online ticket office or Keeneland's Race Day app. More information on how to purchase Keeneland tickets.

Keeneland offers a ticket return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day, so some tickets may still be available for purchase as inventory is updated automatically. Fans are encouraged to check here frequently for updates and to sign up for ticketing alerts.



Tailgating on The Hill

No ticket or reservation is required for Keeneland’s free tailgating area on The Hill, which is open Fridays and Saturdays. Fans can still participate in the racing action via a jumbo TV and wagering.

How to watch on TV and online



TVG: Live, extensive coverage of every Keeneland race begins at 1 p.m. when first post is 1 p.m. When Keeneland’s first post is 12:30 p.m (April 9 & 29), TVG coverage will begin at that time.

Live, extensive coverage of every Keeneland race begins at 1 p.m. when first post is 1 p.m. When Keeneland’s first post is 12:30 p.m (April 9 & 29), TVG coverage will begin at that time. Keeneland Livestream: Fans can watch all Spring Meet races live and at no charge on Keeneland's website, Race Day app, or Keeneland’s YouTube channel.

Fans can watch all Spring Meet races live and at no charge on Keeneland's website, Race Day app, or Keeneland’s YouTube channel. NBC coverage of the Toyota Blue Grass: NBC will televise the Toyota Blue Grass on April 9, along with the Wood Memorial (G2) and Runhappy Santa Anita Derby (G1) from 4:30-6 p.m. The Toyota Blue Grass is the ninth race with a 5:10 p.m. post.

Special events

Friday, April 8: College Scholarship Day

Saturday, April 9, 16, 23: Sunrise Trackside

Saturday, April 9: Jockey Autograph Signing

Sunday, April 10: Keeneland Kids Club Family Day

Sunday, April 24: Military Day at the Races

Five Grade 1 stakes: $600,000 Central Bank Ashland on April 8; $1 million Toyota Blue Grass and $500,000 Madison on April 9; $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile on April 15; $500,000 Jenny Wiley on April 16.

Keeneland en Español

Keeneland will again offer tools for Spanish-speaking racing fans. Find more information here.

