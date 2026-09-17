Keeneland's September Yearling Sale off to record-setting start with $151M in first two days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale is off to a record-setting start, with the world’s largest thoroughbred auction generating about $151 million in sales after its first two days.

The 12-day auction, which continues through Sept. 26, has already seen 41 horses sell for at least $1 million. The top price so far is $3.7 million for a colt, surpassing last year’s record-high sale price.

Keeneland officials say the strong opening could put this year’s auction on pace to surpass last year’s record total.

“We are really on track and on par to possibly beat those records from last year,” said Meredith Doherty, Keeneland’s communications manager. “To think that we could in fact possibly surpass that is just beyond measure.”

Last year’s sale generated more than $531 million over 12 days, setting a world record.

The September Yearling Sale attracts buyers from all 50 states and more than 37 countries, making it a major economic event for Kentucky. Keeneland officials say the international crowd also contributes to local economies as visitors spend money at hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

More than 4,600 horses are cataloged for this year’s sale, with most coming from Kentucky.

Keeneland has compared the event to the NFL draft, with buyers looking for the next elite athlete in thoroughbred racing.

The sale is open to the public and continues through Sept. 26.

