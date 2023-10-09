Keeneland's Fall Meet kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As October arrives in Kentucky, so too does Keeneland's Fall Meet. Track officials said opening day was nearly a sellout.

Friday kicked off three weeks of racing at the track. Keeneland officials estimated about 18,000 to 19,000 people attended opening day.

"It’s just amazing. You come and watch and it’s addicting. You know what I mean? It’s not about winning. It’s just the atmosphere is phenomenal and Kentucky is kind of a second home you know," said Jay Meyers, who traveled to Lexington from Buffalo, New York.

LEX 18

The spring and fall meets are known for unpredictable weather. The crowd's who came Friday hit the jackpot, with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Some came for the racing, others for the food and drink. Whatever brings them to the track, one thing they all talked about was the atmosphere.

"Honestly, just hanging out with my friends having a good time making memories things that we won’t be able to do once we graduate and go our separate ways," said Jill Layman, a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Tickets to the fall meet are available on Keeneland's website.