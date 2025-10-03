Keeneland's fall meet kicks off with perfect weather and festive atmosphere

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The leaves are changing, the temperature is perfect, and horse racing fans are back at one of Lexington's most beloved traditions. Keeneland's fall meet opened Friday afternoon with beautiful weather and enthusiastic crowds ready to enjoy the races.

"I love the changing leaves, it's the perfect temperature. It always turns out to be the perfect day for us," said attendee Lorie Pedro.

The fall meet brings together all the classic Keeneland experiences that make it one of Lexington's oldest and most fashionable events. Visitors come to see and be seen while enjoying the races and the festive atmosphere.

For many, betting on the horses is an essential part of the Keeneland experience.

"We're gonna bet the ponies, try to make some money, and pay for the wedding," said attendee Cork Snyder.

Some racegoers rely on superstitions when placing their bets, with stories that have become part of their Keeneland tradition.

"About three years ago we were here and I'd bet number 6. And the jockey fell off the horse and went backwards around the race track. And actually showed up at the finish line before the other horses," said attendee Vince Pedro.

Beyond the racing, Keeneland offers plenty of food and drink options throughout the grandstand.

"We always have to get our bloody marys first," said Lorie Pedro.

Food options range from the traditional burgoo, which is especially popular on cooler days, to more casual fare.

"The obvious choice is the nachos. I just got these. They are eight bucks. And the lady on the ladle, as he says, was generous," said attendee Ryan Cunningham.

No visit to Keeneland would be complete without trying their world-famous bread pudding, a signature treat that draws visitors back year after year.

The cooler fall weather adds to the appeal of the season's races.

"I like when the weather gets cooler, right now it's still warm, but as the season goes on, it's nice to not be hot. And still be able to hang outside," said attendee Owen Walker.

There's something special about fall meet that keeps drawing people back to this Lexington tradition.

Keeneland's fall meet runs through October 25. There's no racing on Mondays and Tuesdays.