‘Kentuckians are strong:' Donations collected by LEX18, UK athletics delivered to tornado victims

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a busy morning at the London Corbin airport. UK athletes and members of LEX18 unloaded a semi trailer of donations for tornado victims.

“Kentuckians are strong,” said offensive lineman Malachi Wood. “We come together and support each other when we need it.”

Offensive lineman Hayes Johnson and UK basketball player Trent Noah told LEX18 seeing the devastation hits close to home.

"I'm from Kentucky this is to support my fellow Kentuckians, it's really sad to see all the damage,” said Johnson. “Anything I can do to help is really important right now."

Noah’s hometown is in nearby Harlan.

“It's devastating,” said Noah. “It's right up the road from my hometown.”

The supplies volunteers unloaded were organized and taken inside the restaurant at the airport, which is now a makeshift store. They are also delivering directly to hotels and state parks when victims are living temporarily.

"We're constantly driving through the neighborhoods, asking people what they need and trying to help in any shape form or fashion," said Bobby Day, acting London police chief.

The truck made a second stop at the United Way of South Central Kentucky in Somerset, where the LEX18 team and UK athletes unloaded more paper goods, tarps and food.

"Our vision is to turn the upstairs into a store," said Reci Shook with United Way.

Shook said they be open daily for tornado victims to shop for what they need. They’re requesting more laundry detergent and pillows.

“I think everyone is pulling together and being strong and I think we're going to come out as strong as before,” said Shook.

The London Airport restaurant where the donations are housed for victims in Laurel County is open from 8 am to 6 pm. If you need help outside of those hours call their 24/7 hotline at 602-877-7000.

For United Way in Somerset, you can stop by their location on Mt Vernon Street.