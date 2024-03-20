Kentuckians can bet on March Madness for the first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time, Kentuckians can bet on games during the NCAA Tournament. Betting analysts expect March to be a big month for sportsbooks and betting apps.

"This time of year is like Christmas. We have so much to choose from. It's an all-day affair for four consecutive days, particularly the start. It just doesn't get any better than that," said Gabe Prewitt, the vice president of racing and sports wagering at the Red Mile in Lexington.

Their sportsbook will host watch parties as the tournament really gets rolling this weekend. They're also giving away UK-themed prizes.

"We're going to be going all day, noon to midnight Thursday through Sunday. We'll have hot food, drinks, you can make all your wagers, watch all the action here. We're looking forward to a big weekend," Prewitt said.

Kentuckians can also place bets outside sportsbooks, too. The state says Kentuckians have wagered just under $900 million since sports betting became legal back in the fall.

"The January and February numbers should put that over a billion," said Steve Bittenbender, a writer and analyst at BetKentucky.com

Bittenbender says the vast majority of those bets have been placed online. Online sports betting company Draft Kings has partnered with KSBar and Grille in Lexington for some promotions. Bittenbender says he expects a lot of interest across the state, and not just for UK.

"I think it's going to help, though, that Morehead making the tournament and Western as kind of a surprise pick. Both those teams making it in, I think, is going to drive interest across the state," Bittenbender said.

He added, "It could be a very happy April for many people in the Bluegrass if Kentucky is able to find a defense and win six games in a row."

Kentucky and Oakland will tip off just after 7:00 Thursday night in what many hope will be a long march to the Final Four.