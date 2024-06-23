Kentuckians come together to help remove fallen tree from man's house

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Chase Reynolds as he started off feeling disheartened and hoping for change. But then, a turn of events brought a smile to his face, filling him with hope and surprise.

"Wow... that's a miracle," Reynolds exclaimed.

Kentuckians from Danville, Stanford, and Versailles all rallied together to help remove a fallen tree from Reynolds's house, leaving him speechless and grateful.

"This right here is God's work. I'm truly grateful," Reynolds said.

Reynolds works two jobs to pay his bills, so he can't afford homeowners insurance.

It was just moments after our story aired in the six o'clock news on Saturday that Bronson Bennett, the owner of Bennett Tree, reached out, offering his services to help Reynolds.

Bennett gathered Anthony Slone and Jacob Johnson, the owner of Johnson Lawn in Danville.

From cutting down tree limbs to chopping up branches, volunteers such as Slone, the co-owner of Out on a Limb, who helps people at least once a month, understand the impact of their actions. "To them, it's major, to us just another day that doesn't come a paycheck," said Slone.

"We all had the free time and helped an honest working man," Bennett said.

Slone gave me an estimate of the job's normal cost, which would have been about $20,000.

Reynolds didn't know what he would have done without them. "If they hadn't shown up. This tree would have been here for at least a year," Reynolds explained.

"I can't thank these guys enough. My faith in humanity has been restored," said Reynolds.

The next step for Reynolds is to get the power on and start making strides to repair the house.

The situationstarted when a storm hit Reynolds's house on Memorial Day weekend, knocking over a tree and damaging electrical systems.