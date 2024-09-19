Kentuckians must complete vision screening to renew license in 2025

(LEX 18) — Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, Kentuckians will be required to take a vision screening to renew their driver's license, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Officials reported that the screening is part of a new law "designed to improve road safety by ensuring drivers maintain good vision throughout their driving career."

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SAFE DRIVERS SEE CLEARLY

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, all Kentuckians must complete a vision screening to renew their driver’s license as part of a new law designed to improve road safety by ensuring drivers maintain good vision throughout their driving career. pic.twitter.com/brpbNpcZeA — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) September 19, 2024

Officials added that two screening options are available:

Free screening at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office (no additional appointment required); or

Vision test from a KYTC-credentialed medical professional.

More information and resources are available here.

