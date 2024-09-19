Kentuckians must complete vision screening to renew license in 2025

(LEX 18) — Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, Kentuckians will be required to take a vision screening to renew their driver's license, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Officials reported that the screening is part of a new law "designed to improve road safety by ensuring drivers maintain good vision throughout their driving career."
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SAFE DRIVERS SEE CLEARLY— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) September 19, 2024
Officials added that two screening options are available:
- Free screening at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office (no additional appointment required); or
- Vision test from a KYTC-credentialed medical professional.
