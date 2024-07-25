Kentuckians respond to national political spotlight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “Well I think it's great" and "I'm excited," were just a few responses that LEX 18 got when asking Kentuckians how they felt about the state getting national attention.

Several people in Lexington said that they're just happy that Kentucky is a part of the national conversation. They say it's important that we highlight the state's strengths and issues so that we can get even stronger.

Kelli Cash lives in Nicholasville. She says, "Andy Beshear would be a fantastic VP. He gets us and I just love him."

Jean-Paul Joet lives in Lexington and says, "I think he's a pretty good pick for vice president all the way. I do hope that he has time to find his roots here in Kentucky."

Some, like Jerry Hannigan, who also lives in Lexington, believe it gives politics in the state attention. He says, "It will give the legislature and what they've done exposure nationally, which we desperately need in this state."

Fayette County Young Democrats' President, Jay Phillips, says while we still have to wait on the democratic national convention. Phillips says he believes it's easy to see why Beshear is in the running; he believes it'll be big for the state.

"Governor Beshear's name being tossed around is great for the state. I always say any day being a Kentuckian is a great day,” says Phillips.

He says he's seen the possibility of Beshear heading to Washington get people excited about this election.

Phillips explains, "Seeing youths energized, active, ready to go knock doors, ready to be troops on the ground so to speak."

Kentucky Young Democrats President Amy Wiseman said in a statement:

“It’s great to see Kentucky in the national spotlight for the incredible work Governor Beshear has done for us since being sworn in back in January of 2020. From guiding us through COVID-19, being there for our neighbors when tornadoes destroyed parts of WKY and being there for our EKY neighbors after devastating floods, he has shown time and time again how compassionate he is and how much he truly cares about the people he serves. It’s amazing to see Gov. Beshear as a potential VP running mate. It’s a true testament to his character and his ability to govern. He’s a great man and a phenomenal governor who would be an incredible asset to the ticket.”

Covering Kentucky Gov. Beshear dodges vice president vetting questions Karolina Buczek

Phillips says, "Frankly he's also a direct contrast to the vice-presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. And I think our governor said it best when he said, 'he ain't from here'."

LEX 18 spoke with people who say they want people across the country to know what this state is all about.

Carson Kesner went to school here and says, "I think it's great that the state can actually have a little moment for itself because I feel like there's a lot of stereotypes that surround Kentucky and you don't really get to know what it's like unless you're here."

Claire Anderson just moved to Lexington from Texas and says, "I think as all the states we all work together it's a synergy. We all work together to be the best United States of America that we can be."

Others, like William Patrick, who lives in Lexington, say it’s important to keep the conversation going. He says, "The state is important, and it's finally getting recognition."

