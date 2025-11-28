Kentuckians take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s like a consumer’s Christmas the Friday after Thanksgiving, and Kentuckians from around the Commonwealth lined up early to try and take advantage of the Black Friday sales and deals.

Shoppers lined up outside of stores overnight and early in the morning, with JCPenney opening at 5 a.m., Target opening at 6 a.m., and the Fayette Mall opening at 7 a.m. Some of the soon-to-be customers shared what was on their shopping list.

“Toys, money, gift cards,” said Elianna Quertermous, waiting outside of Target with her dad Simon.

“I went to Altar’d State, got a little sale,” said Baylee Short, who was with her friends at the mall. “It was like buy one, get one.”

Stephanie Dick stood outside of Palmetto Moon with her daughter. “I’m just here for the moral support,” she said.

The line outside of Target spanned the length of the building, because the retailer offered a free bag filled with goodies to the first 100 customers. Elianna and Simon spent most of the night waiting in line. The two were near the very front of the line.

LEX 18

“I mean, I don't know what time it was,” Elianna said

“8:45 last night,” her dad clarified.

The stores and aisles filled with people shopping for Christmas, shopping for themselves, and shopping for others.

“I shopped for my boyfriend,” Maddie Johns said. “I got him some Lego sets.”

“We saw some good deals on toys for our kids,” said Meghan Luttrell.

Rabia Syed is working her fourth Black Friday at the Fayette Mall. She said it feels just like Christmas morning.

“I've seen a lot of festive outfits, which I've really appreciated. People are just excited to be out here and shopping for their loved ones," Syed said.

Things stayed busy as stores opened and the sun rose. Some of these Friday sales will last through the weekend as well.

“This year, Black Friday has been extending,” Syed added. “I feel like I noticed that every year it's extending more and more, so it's always a good thing.”

Those out and about today, however, are going to squeeze in as much shopping as they can take.

“We're going to go to Ulta next,” said Kennedy Welch, as she stood waiting to go into Target.”

“They have some good deals and my daughter’s really into makeup,” Luttrell added.

“I'm shopping all day,” said Reagan Morgan, with her friends at the mall. “It's actually my birthday tomorrow.”

“I'm going to be with her if I have enough money,” Short added with a smile.

“It's Friday, so it's payday,” said Olivia Johns.

“We're taking donations,” Morgan joked.

The Fayette Mall remains open until 9 p.m. on Black Friday. Be sure to check the hours for individual stores, because their hours may differ from the shopping centers.