Kentucky American Water repairing 2 emergency water main breaks in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews at the Kentucky American Water Works Service Company are emergency repairing two water main breaks in Lexington.

Both main breaks occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

First, crews are repairing a water main in southern Lexington near the Shriners community. Roads impacted include Hart Road, Adair Road and Bristol Road. Kentucky American Water expects the emergency repair to be finished around 6 p.m.

Second, crews are repairing a water main in eastern Lexington near East Loudon Avenue. Roads impacted include Idlewild Court and Oak Hill Drive. Kentucky American Water expects the emergency repair to be finished around 5 p.m.

The water company warns that residents who live in the affected area may have discolored or cloudy water after crews finish the repairs. According to the water company's website, for people experiencing discolored water, they are to run cold water at the lowest level of their house, and for cloudy water, residents are to run water at the highest level of their house. The water should return to normal after three to five minute.

To keep updated about the water main repairs, visit this link: American Water Customer Advisory Map