Kentucky attorney general activates price gouging hotline during winter storm weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Russel Coleman has activated a price gouging hotline for residents, as Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency due to the imminent winter storms.

"During rough weather like this, Kentuckians should only be concerned about their families’ safety, not whether they are being exploited. Our Office is determined to protect Kentuckians and their access to essential goods and services," said Coleman.

According to a press release, any Kentuckian who suspects price gouging is to report at this link, or call 1-888-432-9257. While reporting, the resident is encouraged to provide as much detail as possible, including the location, product, and price of the product.

Kentuckian's price gouging law includes necessities such as food, shelter, heating, transportation, repair, construction services, and gasoline. Kentucky law defines price gouging as an excessive charge, more than 10% above the regular price of a product, not related to higher costs to the seller, according to the release.

To report price gouging, visit this link: Price Gouging Complaint Form