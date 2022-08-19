Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.

When Kim Michele Richardson saw photos of the Fleming Neon Library in Whitesburg, she was heartbroken by the destruction to what she calls community lifelines. Images show the librarian Tessa Fugate-Caudill cleaning up among hundred books caked in mud.

“Just to lose that, the loss is just immeasurable,” she told LEX 18 on the phone Friday.

Courtesy: Allan Dietrich

The Blackey Library was also damaged in the floodwaters, as well as the bookmobile. Richardson is determined to help the Letcher County library system rebuild. So this week she organized a community crowd-funding effort online.

“The amount of a coffee or something, anything will help these people and go directly 100% to the people,” she said.

The bestselling author shares a deep connection to the region. In her novel The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Richardson wrote about the Pack Horse Library Project of the 1930’s and 40’s. They were a group of Eastern Kentucky librarians who traveled on horseback and mules to deliver books.

Richardson says Eastern Kentucky’s modern libraries are as inspiring, which is why their survival is so important.

“They are vital,” she said. “They are safe havens. And refuges for the vulnerable and the lost.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $6,000.

According to Richardson, many people have asked if they can donate books, but there currently is no space to hold them. She says book donations will be an option in the future.

Courtesy: Allan Dietrich

Tessa Fugate-Caudill, Librarian at Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library in Whitesburg, sent LEX 18 the following statement: