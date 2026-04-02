Kentucky bald eagle population reaches record numbers following decades of wildlife conservation efforts

(LEX 18) — The bald eagle population in Kentucky is thriving, marking a recovery from the brink of disappearance.

Avian biologist Michael Patton with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the state now has more bald eagles than ever before.

"There are more bald eagles in Kentucky than there ever have been," Patton said.

The birds were listed as endangered until 2007 after their numbers plummeted, mostly due to the pesticide DDT. Following a nationwide ban on DDT in 1972, multi-state programs helped reintroduce the eagles to Kentucky.

"It got to the point where we had one nest in the entire state," said Patton. "Now we estimate over 200 nests statewide."

Between 2006 and 2019, Kentucky saw a 400% increase in nesting pairs, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Last year, Patton and his team surveyed Eastern Kentucky by helicopter, using GPS and binoculars to pinpoint nests, and found a 20% jump in nesting birds.

"As an avian biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, we are tasked with monitoring the bald eagle population in the state. We're at the point, fortunately, where we can't actually count all of the bald eagles statewide anymore, there's just way too many of them, so we've pivoted and we keep track of the nests statewide, looking at the breeding population to make sure it stays stable if not increasing," Patton said.

During the current nesting season, people are most likely to spot eagles raising their young. Patton noted the easiest time to spot a bald eagle is in the winter, usually near a body of water.

"They're big birds and they take a lot of time to leave the nest, almost 12 weeks, so those are a lot of patient parents," Patton joked.

Because the population increase is so profound, there is no need to report sightings of individual bald eagles to KDFWR. However, residents who wish to report a bald eagle nest on their property can contact the department at info.center@ky.gov.