Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief feeding thousands impacted by Helene in Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville-based nonprofit Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has served thousands of meals near Valdosta, Georgia.

They have a mobile kitchen set up and have served around 2,700 lunches and 2,800 dinners so far. They expect that to go up to 3,000 for each meal by Wednesday.

"We expect it to keep going up every day through next week," said Karen Smith, a volunteer currently deployed to the disaster zone.

Smith said 27 volunteers are currently working the mass feeding station. They have clean up crews in place as well; Smith said they have job orders that they can't get to because roads are blocked.

She said they also have plans to send recovery teams to North Carolina in the coming days.