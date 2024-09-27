Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief on standby to aid with Hurricane Helene aftermath

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, a faith-based nonprofit, has nearly 100 volunteers waiting to answer the call to help with the likely destruction Hurricane Helene will leave in its path.

"Our motto is to bring help, hope and healing to those in crisis," said state director Ron Crow.

Crow said they've gotten requests to set up a mass-feeding kitchen somewhere in Georgia as soon as it's safe to do so.

"We've been recruiting volunteers, and we'll need 70 to 80 volunteers just for our mass kitchen," said Crow.

They've been to nearly every big weather event in recent years.

"When you see utter destruction even as a volunteer, going in, I'm thinking where do we even start," said Crow. "You don't want anyone going through difficulty, and many people losing everything that they own, and some people don't have much to begin with."

In addition to helping feed those who are displaced, they've also been asked to have crews ready to help with flood recovery and to man chainsaws.

"In what would take them often months to do, we can do in a day or two and make a huge difference and many times, most of the time, saving them thousands of dollars instead of hiring to have those services done," said Crow.

Crow said they also have chaplains on standby.