Kentucky-based company Carlson Software expanding into drone and UAV manufacturing

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Carlson Software, based in Maysville, Kentucky, announced it will expand its operations into the design and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone technology. The expansion will support the company's work in existing markets like surveying, aerial mapping, and mining, and extend into new markets like defense.

Carlson Software's new UAV and drone manufacturing capability aims to answer the absence of US-made options while increasing quality and control with in-house production, a press release from the company read. The expansion will create new technical jobs in the Maysville area, spanning engineering, assembly, quality assurance, and operations roles,

"A motivation for us as a company is end-to-end quality control of the solutions we provide," Bruce Carlson, founder and president of Carlson Software, said. "While we operate with offices worldwide and have a global footprint, our home is here in Maysville, Kentucky. It is here where we will continue to grow."

Carlson Software made the announcement during a recent conversation with Max Moran, a Morehead State University graduate in Space Engineering and a young community advocate with an interest in both aerospace and a people-focused approach to growth in the community.

"What Carlson Software has built here in Maysville over the years is a testament to what local innovation and dedication to community can accomplish," Moran said. "Hearing firsthand about this company's history and where it is headed with the drone and UAV work and the investment in our people, it's exactly the kind of growth our city needs."

The release added that "the company places an intentional focus on investing in its historic hometown, as it has with locations like Limestone Park, the Parc Cafe, and a local bookstore and bourbon bar, Kenton Stories with Spirit."

Carlson Software expects to begin mass production in the third quarter of 2026. For more information about Carlson Software, visit carlsonsw.com.