Kentucky Blood Center adds frozen breast milk drop-off location in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is expanding it's partnership with The Milk Bank by adding a seventh drop-off location for frozen breast milk, the center announced.

According to the center's website, beginning on Thursday, the Frankfort Donor Center will accept donations of frozen breast milk from approved donors of The Milk Bank.

In October 2021, KBC opened four milk depots at the Beaumont and Andover locations in Lexington and went on to add two more at the Middletown and Hillview donor centers in Louisville. Further, two milk depots were added to the Somerset and Pikeville donor centers in April 2022.

The website explained that donated milk is taken to The Milk Bank, a nonprofit that aims to improve the health outcomes of premature and ill infants, to be pasteurized and distributed to NICU's and outpatient families, mainly in Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri.

“Kentucky Blood Center loves supporting the work of The Milk Bank and we are happy to expand the partnership further,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations at KBC. “Knowing how many milk donors have taken advantage of these convenient locations to help our most vulnerable neighbors is very rewarding for our team.”

Since the partnership was established between KBC and The Milk Bank, the website read that nearly half a million feedings have been provided.

“The partnership between Kentucky Blood Center and The Milk Bank is saving infant lives,” said Freedom Kolb, CEO of The Milk Bank. “We are grateful for this expansion that will allow infants born too small, too sick or too soon to have their best chance at celebrating a first birthday. We are inspired by all the amazing milk donors accessing these drop-off sites to provide the gift of health and life.”