Kentucky Blood Center asks O negative donors to give blood ahead of summer

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is urgently requesting blood donations this Memorial Day as the center reports a critical shortage in its blood supply.

Mandy Brajuha of the Kentucky Blood Center emphasized the importance of maintaining stocked shelves for local hospitals, especially during after Memorial Day Weekend.

"More accidents happen in the summer months than any other time of the year," Brajuha said.

The recent tornado has exacerbated the situation, impacting donations significantly. Brajuha explains that donor centers in Somerset and Corbin are experiencing lower contributions as residents focus on rebuilding their lives following the disaster.

Particularly concerning is the shortage of O negative blood—the rarest and most crucial type, given that it can be universally transfused in emergencies.

The Red Cross reports that only 7% of the population is O negative.

"When an accident happens, when a trauma happens, O neg is always the first to go," Brajuha said.

Hospitals such as Saint Joseph London have been actively treating victims, dealing with a range of injuries from severe internal trauma to broken bones, limb amputations, and head injuries, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelley Stanko.

The Kentucky Blood Center stresses the importance of donating blood now to potentially save lives in future emergencies.

"When tragedy happens, I believe that one of the best things about Kentucky is that they band together and do things to help each other," Brajuha said.

To learn more about how you can help, where you can find a donation center, and what incentives Kentucky Blood Center is offering, you can visit their site here.