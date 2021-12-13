Kentucky Blood Center: Donations are up in wake of tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the Kentucky Blood Center reported that they saw double their normal amount of appointments in the wake of deadly tornadoes that spanned multiple states.

“Kentucky is a very strong state, and we really care a lot about one another,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice-President of External Relations. “So to wake up this morning and see a full blood donation schedule, really warms our hearts.”

As of Monday morning, Brajuha said more than 50 people had signed up to donate blood at their Beaumont donor center. The American Red Cross also sounded the alarm for continued donations of all blood types as they respond to hospitals across Western Kentucky.

The nation has faced a historically low blood supply throughout the pandemic, and the holidays are often tough on blood supply.

But according to Brajuha, KBC was able to supply blood to hospitals in the western half of the state because of people who regularly donate blood.

“There were people who came out and donated last Tuesday, last Wednesday, last Thursday,” she said. “No critical need or disaster. Those folks came out and donated blood, and that’s why there was blood available.”

She says all blood needs in Western Kentucky are currently met, but they’re still encouraging people to donate to keep the state’s supply up.

You can make an appointment to donate blood at kybloodcenter.org.