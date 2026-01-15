Kentucky Blood Center expands donor eligibility for cancer survivors

The Kentucky Blood Center has updated its blood donation eligibility rules following new guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration, allowing some cancer survivors to donate blood for the first time in years.

After extensive research, patients who have survived organ cancer and melanoma can now donate blood at the Kentucky Blood Center, provided they are at least one year removed from cancer treatment.

"It was always in place just out of an abundance of caution. But now that you have all this data to use as well, folks around the country, including at KBC, felt it was safe," said Eric Lindsey of the Kentucky Blood Center.

However, certain restrictions remain in place. Patients with bloodborne cancers, cancers in bone marrow, blood cells, and lymphatic cancers are still subject to longtime deferrals. Anyone currently receiving cancer treatment remains ineligible to donate.

The timing of these new eligibility requirements is particularly significant, as winter represents the most challenging period for the Kentucky Blood Center to maintain adequate blood supplies. The organization frequently deals with donation cancellations due to winter weather and seasonal illnesses.

With more than 70 area hospitals depending on the blood bank, the Kentucky Blood Center aims to collect donations from at least 400 people daily to meet demand.

"One whole blood donation can save up to three lives with how we separate our products," said Lindsey.

The blood center is currently experiencing a particular shortage of O negative and A negative blood types. To encourage donations during National Blood Donor Month, donors who give blood between now and January 24 will receive a complimentary sweatshirt.

"We're really happy to welcome those donors back and hopefully they'll come and donate blood," said Lindsey.

If you'd like to become a donor, click here: Kentucky - Donor Portal